Live
- Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
- People see red as prices of greens shoot up due to non-stop rainfall
- Rail users in Mangaluru seek swift action on long-pending demands
- Supervisor threatens workers with toy pistol
- Digital debt trap claims another life
- As KRS nears peak capacity, Mandya farmers rejoice
- Chennai engineer held for sending bomb threats to Udupi school
- Vijay Kotian awarded for celebrating cultural unity
- ED Raids 18 Places in Karnataka Over Engineering Seat Scam
- AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh
School Bus Driver Sentenced to Two Days Jail for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad
Highlights
A school bus driver in Hyderabad, Y Shiva Reddy, was caught drunk driving with a BAC of 202 mg/100 ml and sentenced to two days imprisonment. He was sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison.
A school bus driver who was caught during a drunken driving check earlier this month was convicted and sentenced to two days imprisonment on Tuesday.
The driver, Y Shiva Reddy (35), was caught by the police on June 18 during a special drunk driving check.
His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level was recorded at 202 mg per 100 ml.
A case was filed against him, and Shiva Reddy was produced before the court on Tuesday.
The court sentenced him to two days in jail.
He was sent to Central Prison Chanchalguda.
Next Story