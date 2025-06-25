School Bus Driver Sentenced to Two Days Jail for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad

A school bus driver who was caught during a drunken driving check earlier this month was convicted and sentenced to two days imprisonment on Tuesday.

The driver, Y Shiva Reddy (35), was caught by the police on June 18 during a special drunk driving check.

His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level was recorded at 202 mg per 100 ml.

A case was filed against him, and Shiva Reddy was produced before the court on Tuesday.

The court sentenced him to two days in jail.

He was sent to Central Prison Chanchalguda.