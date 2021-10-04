Scolded for playing games on mobile phone, students ends life in Hyderabad

A Class 10 student committed suicide here at Sarvodaya Nagar under Meerpet police station limits on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was scolded by his father for constantly using the mobile phone to play games. The boy, who was depressed after being scolded committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

The boy's parents who found him hanging in the morning brought him down and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy. A case has been registered.