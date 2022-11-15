  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR cancels few trains due to traffic, power blocks

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Due to traffic and power blocks between CST Mumbai – Masjid stations on CST- Mumbai- Kalyan section of the Central Railway, the South Central Railway has either cancelled or partially cancelled certain trains.

Hyderabad: Due to traffic and power blocks between CST Mumbai – Masjid stations on CST- Mumbai- Kalyan section of the Central Railway, the South Central Railway has either cancelled or partially cancelled certain trains.

Accordingly, trains that are cancelled are HS Nanded – CST Mumbai and CST Mumbai – HS Nanded, CST Mumbai – Jalna, JAlna – CST Mumbai, CST – Mumbai – Adi8labad, Adilabad – CST Mumbai, HS Nanded – CST Mumbai, CST Mumbai – HS Nanded, Secunderabad – CST Mumbai, CST Mumbai – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – CST Mumbai and CST Mumbai – Hyderabad. All trains running between November 19 to 21.

Likewise, the trains which were partially cancelled are CST Mumbai – Chennai Egmore, CST Mumbai – Chennai Central, CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar, CST Mumbai – Hyderabad, CST Mumbai – KSR Bengaluru, CST Mumbai – Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai, Adilabad – CST Mumbai, Chennai Egmore – CST Mumbai, Bidar – CST Mumbai, Chennai Central – CST Mumbai, Hyderabad – CST Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram – CST Mumbai and KSR Bengaluru – CST Mumbai.

All trains running between November 18 to 20.

The SCR requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X