SCR cancels few trains due to traffic, power blocks

Hyderabad: Due to traffic and power blocks between CST Mumbai – Masjid stations on CST- Mumbai- Kalyan section of the Central Railway, the South Central Railway has either cancelled or partially cancelled certain trains.

Accordingly, trains that are cancelled are HS Nanded – CST Mumbai and CST Mumbai – HS Nanded, CST Mumbai – Jalna, JAlna – CST Mumbai, CST – Mumbai – Adi8labad, Adilabad – CST Mumbai, HS Nanded – CST Mumbai, CST Mumbai – HS Nanded, Secunderabad – CST Mumbai, CST Mumbai – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – CST Mumbai and CST Mumbai – Hyderabad. All trains running between November 19 to 21.

Likewise, the trains which were partially cancelled are CST Mumbai – Chennai Egmore, CST Mumbai – Chennai Central, CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar, CST Mumbai – Hyderabad, CST Mumbai – KSR Bengaluru, CST Mumbai – Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai, Adilabad – CST Mumbai, Chennai Egmore – CST Mumbai, Bidar – CST Mumbai, Chennai Central – CST Mumbai, Hyderabad – CST Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram – CST Mumbai and KSR Bengaluru – CST Mumbai.

All trains running between November 18 to 20.

The SCR requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.