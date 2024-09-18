  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR cancels trains due to NI works

SCR cancels trains due to NI works
x
Highlights

Due to pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works between Warangal – Kazipet ‘F'-Hasanparthi Road in Kazipet – Balharshah section in connection with the construction of quadruple lines, South Central Railways has temporarily cancelled a few trains.

Hyderabad: Due to pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works between Warangal – Kazipet ‘F'-Hasanparthi Road in Kazipet – Balharshah section in connection with the construction of quadruple lines, South Central Railways has temporarily cancelled a few trains.

Train no 20101 (Nagpur-Secunderabad) and train no-20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur), expected every Tuesday, have been temporarily cancelled on October 2 to 3.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick