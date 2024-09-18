Live
- GHMC Mayor unfurls National Flag
- Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks
- Mega sanitation drive launched
- Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrated at Nehru zoo
- Speak out on insult to community by Munirathna: DKS
- Congress brought cultural renaissance to State: Revanth
- GVMC to take up development works worth Rs 30 cr
- TG attained liberation through Armed Struggle: Ponnam
- Darshan’s judicial custody extended, facilities to be given as per law
- Divi’s Laboratories donate Rs15 cr for flood victims
Just In
SCR cancels trains due to NI works
Highlights
Hyderabad: Due to pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works between Warangal – Kazipet ‘F'-Hasanparthi Road in Kazipet – Balharshah section in connection with the construction of quadruple lines, South Central Railways has temporarily cancelled a few trains.
Train no 20101 (Nagpur-Secunderabad) and train no-20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur), expected every Tuesday, have been temporarily cancelled on October 2 to 3.
