SCR celebrates 76th Republic Day in a grand manner

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion of 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Seven contingents representing Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), Civil Defence and Scouts & Guides took part in the march past and presented a grand salute to the General Manager on the occasion.

Speaking on the performance of SCR in the current financial year, he informed that the zone has recorded gross originating revenue of Rs 14,991 crore till December 2024, which includes passenger revenue of Rs 4,268 crore and freight revenue of Rs 10,011 crore. The freight loading of the Zone was 102.8 million tonnes and 197 million passengers have been ferried till December in the current fiscal.

He stated that during the current financial year, in terms of track addition, SCR has completed 16 km of new lines, 31 km of doubling and 107 km of tripling. As part of tripling works for a distance of 37 km, between Hasanparti Road - Kazipet - Warangal stations, the first-of-its-kind across the Zone, Rail under Rail between Hasanparti Road – Kazipet involving eight major and 52 minor bridges have been commissioned, he added.Highlighting on security, he stated that the Railway Protection Force is rendering effective service by leveraging advanced technologies to enhance monitoring capabilities and improve their response time.