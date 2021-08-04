SCR conducts review meeting on Covid preparedness

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on Covid preparedness, safety, freight loading and punctuality of the Zone on Tuesday. Secunderabad. Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated through web conference.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR emphasized to intensify the vaccination drive at Railway premises to ensure vaccination of all the staff and family members. He complimented the officials for undertaking speedy vaccination of Railway men through initiatives like door-to-door vaccination in Railway premises. He also took stock of the healthcare infrastructure facilities at Railway hospitals such as oxygen supply, number of beds and adequate availability of medicines, PPE Kits and masks. He advised all the officials and staff to take necessary precautions and strictly follow all the Covid-19 protocols without any compromise during their regular working. He also advised the officials to further strengthen the health infrastructure and manpower at Railway Hospitals based on the need.

Also a detailed review on safety of train operations in the Zone was conducted and also on freight loading performance of the zone. The general manager complimented the officials for growth in freight loading and instructed to make action plans to ensure further improvement.