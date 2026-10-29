SCR extends special trains to tackle festival rush

Hyderabad: To manage the heavy surge of travellers during the upcoming festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to extend several special train services across key popular routes. According to official press releases issued by the railway zone, these extended services aim to clear extra passenger rush and provide seamless connectivity for commuters travelling within Telangana as well as to eastern and north-eastern parts of the country.

Under the revised schedule, short-distance daily commuters will benefit from additional trips between key regional hubs. The daily special service (Train No. 07711) operating between Secunderabad and Sirpur Kaghaznagar has been extended from 6th November to 10th November 2026, offering five extra trips. Similarly, its daily return service (Train No. 07712) running from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Hyderabad will also operate five additional trips during the same period.

For long-distance travellers, weekly services have also been expanded significantly. The Secunderabad–Naharlagun special train (Train No. 07046), which runs every Friday, has been extended from 6th November to 27th November 2026, adding four extra trips. Its return service (Train No. 07047) from Naharlagun to Secunderabad will operate on Mondays from 9th November to 30th November 2026, providing four additional trips. Furthermore, the weekly special service between Charlapalli and Santragachi (Train No. 07221) will run on Saturdays from 7th November to 28th November 2026 for four trips, while the return service (Train No. 07222) from Santragachi to Charlapalli will operate on Sundays from 8th November to 29th November 2026 for four extra trips. Railway authorities have urged passengers to check updated timetables and book their tickets early to ensure a comfortable journey.