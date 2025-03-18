SCR issues advisory on ticket cancellations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday issued an advisory to rail passengers with regard to rules for ticket cancellation for cancelled trains.

According to SCR officials, as per the railway refund rules, in case of full cancellation of a train due to accidents, breaches, floods, bandh or rail roko, in unavoidable circumstances, the reservation ticket booked through PRS counter should be surrendered at PRS counter of any railway station within three days of the scheduled departure of the train. In case of tickets booked through online means i.e. e-ticket, the ticket will be cancelled automatically and the full refund of fare will be processed through IRCTC.

In recent times, Indian Railways has been undertaking large-scale infrastructure projects. While executing these works, efforts are made to minimise inconvenience to passengers. However, to facilitate these developments, adjustments to train services—such as cancellations and diversions—become necessary.