SCR launches Vigilance Awareness Week

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) officially launched Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 on 27th October at Hawa Mahal, Sanchalan Bhavan, Secunderabad. Running from 26th October to 1st November, this year’s week-long campaign centers on the theme “Probity for Prosperity”.

The inaugural event brought together around 200 railway employees, along with senior railway officials. Chief Guest Shri Ashish Mehrotra, Senior Deputy General Manager, SCR, and Guest of Honour Dr. R. Gopalakrishnan, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, addressed the gathering. Both leaders stressed the critical role of honesty, openness, and responsibility in public service, urging every staff member to uphold vigilance standards to foster an efficient, corruption-free railway administration.

To spread awareness about ethical practices, the event featured awards for winners of English and Hindi essay-writing and poster-painting competitions. The Headquarters Vigilance Team presented case studies from various departments to highlight the need for strict compliance with rules and transparency.

The day began with a welcome address by Shri A. Sanjeeva Rao, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), and a traditional presentation of saplings to dignitaries. Attendees were also treated to a classical dance performance and a lively short play designed to highlight the importance of standing up against corrupt practices.