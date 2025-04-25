SCR officials inspect Kurnool City-Sec’bad section

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway officials undertook a detailed inspection of the Kurnool City-Secunderabad section of the Hyderabad division on Thursday.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, commenced the inspection at Sri Bala Brahmeswara-Jogulamba Halt Station. He inspected the passenger amenities, station assets and circulating area and reviewed the progress of the on-going redevelopment work being undertaken with a cost of Rs. 6.07 crore as part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme(ABSS). The GM inspected the construction of new line connectivity to Coach Midlife Rehabilitation Workshop (CMLR) being set up at Kurnool. Officials briefed to him on the progress of the works.

Later Jain inaugurated the sports complex in Kurnool City Railway Station and reviewed the facilities, open gym children play area the stadium and planted a tree sapling. He stated that the stadium will be useful to the employees and their families to develop their sports skills and personality fitness by best utilising the equipment.

He carried out a rear window inspection in the Kurnool-Secunderabad section and reviewed several safety aspects of curves, gradients, bridges, signals and maintenance of tracks, a senior SCR said.