SCR records highest revenue in November

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has registered the highest revenue in both passenger and freight revenue segments in the month of November 2022. The Zone has registered originating passenger revenue of Rs 435.66 crores and freight revenue of Rs 1083.63 crores during November 2022, which is the highest-ever revenue for the month of November in any financial year.

As per the release, SCR has operated 93 special trains (460 trips) wherein 2.82 lakh passengers were carried through these trains in November 2022. In addition, the Zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches, wherever there is a possibility and a demand, leading to more number of passengers being transported. A total of 42, 757 passengers were carried by attaching 625 additional coaches during the month of November 2022. All these have resulted in the Zone registering the highest-ever revenue for the month of November.

The Zone has transported 10.481 million tonnes of traffic to different destinations in November month of the current financial year. This is 15% more than last year's freight loading in the same period (9.111 MTs). Apart from Coal, Iron Ore loading has picked up during November Month and registered as 0.271 MTs which is 118% more than the same period in the last year, said senior officer, SCR.