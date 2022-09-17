SCR rolls out Swachhata Pakhwara Fortnight Cleanliness Drive

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat' mission from September 16 to October 2, the South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken the Swachhata Pakhwara (Fortnight) Cleanliness drive. A signature campaign was also launched by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, (In-Charge) SCR to ensure active participation in the cleanliness drive.

The Swachhata Pakhwara campaign aims to bring awareness of the importance of 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat' among the public, Rail users and the Railway fraternity. Several activities also pledged to bring improvement in the level of cleanliness at Railway offices, Railway stations and trains through this drive. Extensive awareness campaigns will also be carried out to educate people on observing good cleanliness habits.

The Swachhata Pakhwara activities include Swachh Samwad (awareness and cleanliness dialog with the public), Swachh Station (clean stations), Swachh Railgaadi (clean trains), Swachh Aahar (clean food), Swachh Neer (clean water), Swachh Prasadhan (clean toilets) and Sewa Diwas (Community Day). Arun Kumar advised officers and staff to actively take part in the Swachhata Campaign and encourage their family members and neighbors to participate in the Swachh Bharat mission. He stated that we should always strive to keep our surroundings clean whether it is at home or at the workplace. Special emphasis will be accorded to curbing the use of single-use plastic and discouraging the use of plastic, community service, dissemination of information and education on better hygiene practices related to cleanliness at stations, trains, depots, yards, railway colonies and other units. The Swachhata Pakhwara campaign will culminate on October 02 and will be celebrated as Sewa Diwas (Community Service Day) to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.