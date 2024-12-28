SCR to run Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 special trains

Hyderabad:In order to clear the extra rush of Maha Kumbh Mela - 2025, South Central Railway (SCR) will run Maha Kumbh Mela special trains between various destinations.

Train no- 07711 (Moula Ali–Gaya) will depart from Moula Ali at 7:45 pm and arrive at Gaya at 7 am and date of journey is from January 19. Train no- 07729(Gaya -Moula Ali), will depart from Gaya at 5:50 pm and arrive at Moula Ali at 9 pm, and the date of journey is from January 21. These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deendayal Upadhay Jn, Chandauli Majhwar, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri on Sone, and Anugraha Narayan Road stations in both directions.

Train no- 07725 (Kacheguda–Patna) will depart from Kacheguda at 4:45 pm and arrive at Gaya at 10:30 am and the date of journey is from January 19. Train no- 07726 (Patna–Kacheguda) will depart from Patna at 11:30 am and arrive at Kacheguda at 7 am and date of journey is from January 24.

These special trains will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad Basar, Dharmabad, Umri, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of 2A, 3A, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.