- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
SCR to run special MMTS services
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam, South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 28 and 29.
According to SCR officials, Hyderabad- Lingampally (GHL-5) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-1) will run on September 28. Lingampally – Falaknuma (GLF-6), Hyderabad – Lingampally (GHL- 2), Lingampally – Hyderabad (GLH-3), Falaknuma – Secunderabad (GFS-7), Hyderabad – Secunderabad (GHS-4) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-8), all will run on September 29. It will be effective between 11 pm on Sept 28 to 4 am on Sept 29.
