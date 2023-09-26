SCR to run special MMTS services

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam, South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 28 and 29.

According to SCR officials, Hyderabad- Lingampally (GHL-5) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-1) will run on September 28. Lingampally – Falaknuma (GLF-6), Hyderabad – Lingampally (GHL- 2), Lingampally – Hyderabad (GLH-3), Falaknuma – Secunderabad (GFS-7), Hyderabad – Secunderabad (GHS-4) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-8), all will run on September 29. It will be effective between 11 pm on Sept 28 to 4 am on Sept 29.