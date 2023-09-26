  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run special MMTS services

SCR to run special MMTS services
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam, South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between...

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam, South Central Railway will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 28 and 29.

According to SCR officials, Hyderabad- Lingampally (GHL-5) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-1) will run on September 28. Lingampally – Falaknuma (GLF-6), Hyderabad – Lingampally (GHL- 2), Lingampally – Hyderabad (GLH-3), Falaknuma – Secunderabad (GFS-7), Hyderabad – Secunderabad (GHS-4) and Secunderabad – Hyderabad (GSH-8), all will run on September 29. It will be effective between 11 pm on Sept 28 to 4 am on Sept 29.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X