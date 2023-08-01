SCR to run special train between Secunderabad, Raxaul

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers, South Central Railways (SCR) run weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Raxaul. Train no- 07007 (Secunderabad –Raxaul) will depart from Secunderabad at 10.30 am and arrive at Raxaul at 6 am on the next day from August 2 to August 30. Train no -07008(Raxaul – Secunderabad) will depart from Raxaul at 7.15 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 2.30 pm from August 4 to September 1.

These special trains will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Bhusawal, Khandwa Junction, Itarsi Junction, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, PrayagrajChheoki Junction Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi Junction in both directions