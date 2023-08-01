Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
SCR to run special train between Secunderabad, Raxaul
Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers, South Central Railways (SCR) run weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Raxaul. Train no- 07007...
Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers, South Central Railways (SCR) run weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Raxaul. Train no- 07007 (Secunderabad –Raxaul) will depart from Secunderabad at 10.30 am and arrive at Raxaul at 6 am on the next day from August 2 to August 30. Train no -07008(Raxaul – Secunderabad) will depart from Raxaul at 7.15 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 2.30 pm from August 4 to September 1.
These special trains will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Bhusawal, Khandwa Junction, Itarsi Junction, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, PrayagrajChheoki Junction Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi Junction in both directions