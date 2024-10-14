SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during festival season, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kakinada Town – Secunderabad.

Train no-07071 (Kakinada Town—Secunderabad) will depart from Kakinada at 9 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 8:30 pm on October 14. Train no-07072 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart from Secunderabad at 6:50 pm and will arrive at Kakinada Town at 7:30 pm on October 15.

These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda in both directions. These trains consist of first AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.