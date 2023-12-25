SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Hyderabad – Tirupati – Hyderabad and Hyderabad – Kakinada Town – Hyderabad.

Train no -07489(Hyderabad – Tirupati) will depart from Hyderabad on December 29 at 6:15 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 7.50 am. Train no -07490(Tirupati-Hyderabad) will depart from Tirupati on December 30 at 8:25 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 8:50 am. These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Train no -07451(Hyderabad– Kakinada Town) will depart from Hyderabad on December 29 at 9:25 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8:50 am. Train no -07452(Kakinada Town Hyderabad) will depart from Kakinada Town on December 30 at 9 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 8:50 am.

Enroute, train no 07451 will stop at Secunderabad, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations. In the return direction train no 07452 will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Miryalguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.