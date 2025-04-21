Live
SCR to run summer special trains
To clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run summer weekly special trains between various destinations.
Train no-07077(Charlapalli – Dehradun), will run every Tuesday from April 22 to May 27.
This special train will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancheriyal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Agra Cantt, Mathura, H Nizamuddin, Meerut, Roorkee and Haridwar stations in both directions.
Train no-08264 (Charlapalli – Dehradun) will run every Tuesday from May 13 to June 3. This special train will stop at Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg, Raj Nandagaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Wadsa, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheriyal, Ramagundam, Kazipet, Charlapalli and Malkajgiri stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.