Scrapping of G.O 111 has no connection to flooding: KTR

Hyderabad: After the State government scrapped the Government Order (G.O) 111 that was protecting the catchment areas of historic twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, the environmental experts sounded alarm bells as high-rise buildings may collapse if constructed in the catchments areas of both the twin reservoirs. When the same issue was put in front of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday, the Minister said there is no reliance on these two water bodies for drinking water needs.



Replying to the question asked by The Hans India at the release of MA&UD annual report 2021-22, the Minister said, "There is no connection of flooding in Hyderabad with G.O 111. The G.O was issued to protect these two water bodies because Hyderabad was dependent on them for drinking water consumption and now there is no reliance on these water bodies for drinking water needs."

He explained that the State government issued G.O 69 to replace G.O 111. The G.O 69 clearly states why it is being replaced and what measures will the government be taking to ensure no pollution of these two water bodies. KTR said that it is a political concern which the government cannot help with. He assured that in more than 7,000 sq km of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) there are more than 3,000 water bodies and the government is committed to preserving all these water bodies including the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar and make sure that the water bodies are kept free from encroachments as well as pollution or any other disturbance.

He pointed out that the people residing in the 84 villages present at 1.32 lakh acres of land that was under G.O 111 have been complaining to the government for 20 years to repeal the G.O so that they could also be a part of the urban development.

He said not only the TRS party but also BJP and Congress parties also made promises to the people of 84 villages that if they come into power the G.O 111 will be repealed. KTR said that the TRS government has not taken any self-decision; the party made the promise before the elections and fulfilled it now. The minister also said that the decision of replacing G.O 111 has been taken out after following the scientific methord and a high-level expert committee has also studied it.