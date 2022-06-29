Sec'bad Shree Jagannath Yatra on July 1

Hyderabad: After a gap of two years, due to the Covid pandemic, the Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust is set to organise 'Rath Yatra' on July 1 at the Jagannath Swamy Temple, General Bazaar, Secunderabad.

The trust has been organising the Rath Yatra for the deities of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subadra every year, coinciding with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri. The trust has been conducting the Rath Yatra regularly for the last 130 years from the temple.

After two years, the temple gates will be opened for darshan from 630 am and will be closed by 1 pm. The Rath Yatra procession is scheduled to start from the temple at 4 pm. After passing through General Bazar it is scheduled to be at M G Road from 630 pm to 10 pm. It will pass through Hill Street, Ranigunj and will reach the temple at around 3 am next day.

Purshottam Malani, founder family trustee said, "It is with great joy that we announce the resumption of the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath after a gap of two years due to Covid. We expect devotees from Secunderabad and Hyderabad will seek the blessings of the Lord in large numbers".