Second Oxygen express reaches Hyderabad

Secunderabad: The second Oxygen Express to Hyderabad on Tuesday reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex with about 60.23 metric tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled in 4 tankers. These tanks were earlier sent in empty condition from the Sanathnagar Goods Complex on April 29.

"The Second Oxygen Express was transported from Angul, Odisha for a distance of 1334 kms in a short period of around 31 hours with the train travelling at an average speed of 43 kmph from its starting station.

To ensure that the train reaches the destination at the fastest possible time, railways have created a green corridor route for uninterrupted and fast movement of these oxygen special trains,'' said senior officer, SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complemented the officials for focused action in running the oxygen express trains and prompt delivery of the LMO without any detention.

Also advised all the divisions to be attentive and proactive to meet the needs of running the oxygen express trains.