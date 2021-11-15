Secunderabad: Bohra community organises one-day Carnival Funfair

Secunderabad: With the aim to promote the cloud kitchen that is handled by women, Al-Tijaarat al-Raabehah Committee, a committee of the Dawoodi Bohra community of Secunderabad organised a one-day Mega Funfair Carnival at MSB School Ground, Tirumalgiri on Sunday.

According to the committee members, they work selflessly to fulfill the wish of their spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS who expects that, 'Those earning Rs 100 at present should be able to earn Rs 500 in future. Al Manhal-us Saifee is the Bohra Kitchen that runs for the whole year and is a wing of the Al Tijarat Al Rabia Committee. The other organisers were the 12 Umoor teams (12 functions), who provide a platform for the community members to come forward and contribute to the progress of the community with their own set of skills. Out of 34 stalls, 24 stalls had various authentic mouth-watering Bohra delicacies and also various healthy gluten-free dishes. The rest 10 stalls had varied games. There was also a special stall that was arranged for kids, where the community children displayed various handmade items. Apart from these, a small health camp had been organised in this carnival, with the aim to create awareness for physical and mental fitness among the community members, said Mohammed a stallholder. This carnival is organised annually.

Shehrebanu Kagalwala said, "It is a wonderful platform for women, where they can earn some money. The main focus of the event was to promote clean home-cooked food and motivate women entrepreneurs. Whatever profit would be earned in this event would be distributed among the women and the event funded by organisers. Juzar Bhai Saheb Zakavi is the head of the community and the Secretary of the Al Tojarat in Secunderabad is Hamza Madarwala."

"Each and every stall over here had a good sale and we received very good feedback from our customers, as stalls had various International and Indian cuisines and all these dishes are homemade," said a stall owner.