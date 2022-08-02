Secunderabad: Building plan approval service extended to E-Chhawani portal

Secunderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment residents will no longer have to visit to the Cantonment Board head office for a building plan approval, as this service has been extended in the E-Chhawani portal. The extension of this service was announced during the Cantonment Board meeting on Monday.

According to SCB officials, the E-Chhawani portal application has been developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) by the Central government. The introduction of this application in the online portal will save the time of residents and also SCB officials, as the process has being made online.

B Ajith Reddy, CEO, SCB, said, "The E- Chhawani portal was developed for the benefit of the residents and the module brings various services for the residents of the Cantonment area that includes lodging public grievances, birth and death registrations, payment of property tax, trade licenses, submitting online applications for renewal-cum-extension of lease, booking water tankers. In addition to these services, the building plan approval services have also been added to the portal. Many trials were conducted on how the application will be working and now residents can utilise this service."

"The procedure for applying the building plan approval will be the same even in the portal. Whatever documents are needed, specifications that are required everything is been available on the portal. If there is any mistake on the application, then it will be rejected. This service will help the board to keep a track on how many applications the board has received," added Ajith.

"Apart from the introduction of the application, various other upcoming development works were discussed during the meeting. The board has planned to discontinue the collection of vehicle parking entry fees within SCB limits. It has planned to construct eight Basti Dawakhanas in the SCB limits. Various special medical services like cardiologist, ENT, and orthopaedic services have been introduced in Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum," said a senior officer.