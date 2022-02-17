Secunderabad Cantonment Board asks sanitation workers to upgrade vehicles

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB)on Wednesday asked its sanitation workers to resume duty and also to upgrade their vehicles, as the staff has stopped the door-to-door collection. As recently the SCB introduced doorstep collection of garbage and also launched Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT)vehicles, many workers lost jobs.

They demanded continuation of the old system of collection of garbage through the outsourced staff. "We have asked the garbage collectors to resume duty and also to buy SAT vehicles and not to use the old vehicles. They should buy vehicles within two months. The collected waste will be transported in SAT vehicles to the garbage transit point at Trimulgherry. Waste collection will start at 6.30 am daily and will continue up to 3 pm." said a senior SCB officer.