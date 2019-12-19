Secunderabad Cantonment Board finalises women wards

Secunderabad: Reservation for woman wards in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) for the forthcoming election has been conducted by drawing lots under the august presence of Board's higher authorities on Thursday.



The SCB authorities have finalised the reservation process of the eight civilian wards except ward number 8 is reserved for Scheduled Caste. According to the sources, wards 2, 5 and 6 have been reserved for women while ward 3, 4 and 7 have been reserved for general.

Coincidentally this is the third time ward 8 has been reserved for SCs. In 2015 elections, wards 3,4, and 7 were reserved for women; 2, 3 and 4 were general and ward no 8 was reserved for SC. After the implementation of the reservation of seats for women in SCB in 2006, in 2008 this act came into action and wards 1,5 and 6 were reserved for women.

The proposal for reservation of wards for women would be sent to Directorate General by December 24 for publication in the official gazette. Once the details of the women's wards are sent, the DGDE would issue the election notification.

Chandra Shekar, CEO, SCB, said, "According to the 2011 Census, the population in eight civilian wards is 2,17,910, while the scheduled caste population is 28,503. The SC population in ward 8 is 6,411 which is the highest amongst all the wards.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Defence Estate (DGDE), the term of elected members would conclude on February 10, 2020." The total number of voters in SCB is 2,53073 out of which 1,27,689 are males, 1,25,381 are females and 3 are the third gender.