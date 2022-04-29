Secunderabad Cantonment Board launches 74 SATs for garbage collection  

Secunderabad: With an aim to make Secunderabad Cantonment free from garbage, the SCB officials launched a new fleet of 74 Swachh auto tippers (SATs) on Thursday.

The SCB initiated this big step towards streamlining the unorganised sector of door-to-door garbage collection workers. Earlier as a pilot project, SCB had introduced 15 autos in wards 1 and 6. In addition to this initiative, 74 swachh autos have been launched in ward 2,3,5,8. M Devender, senior Superintendent, SCB sanitation wing

said, "As we have been receiving many complaints from residents that collectors are not regularly collecting waste, SCB has planned an organised door to door garbage collection process. If a colony consists of 100 houses, garbage collectors used to collect trash only from 70 houses and rest 20 houses were neglected. Hence we have asked the collectors to collect 100 percent trash from every doorstep daily."

As the existing workers were suffering due the privatisation of garbage collection process, we have again asked them to begin their services.

Residents will directly have to pay the amount to the collectors. As for residential colonies it is Rs 100 and in slum areas it is Rs 50. The waste collection will start at 6.30 am and will continue up to 3 pm. The collected waste would be transported through these SATs to the garbage transit point at Trimulgherry.