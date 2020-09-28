Secunderabad Cantonment Board launches integrated payment gateway

Secunderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) in association with HDFC has brought an integrated payment gateway facility to the doorstep of the residents.

The facility launched on Monday would facilitate consumers paying the bill in the comforts of home instead of going to SCB office and stand in queues, "One can pay property tax and water bills in cash, cheque, debit or credit card. Instant printed receipts will be given and e-receipts will be sent to residents' mobile numbers through SMS.

On customer request, an online payment link will be sent to the registered mobile for payment at the doorstep. Payment through UPI has also been enabled for property tax. A total of 15 SCB members would be allowed for bill distribution and payment collection within the SCB area and about Rs3.5 lakh amount has been collected on the first day itself.

HDFC handed over 1,000 self-isolation kits to SCB under CSR policy in presence of Pavan Kumar, cluster head for HDFC Bank, Ajith Reddy, CEO SCB and other senior officers," said S Raj Kumar, superintendent, SCB, water and electricity and IT wing.