Secunderabad Cantonment: Gayatri Maha Yagnam from Jan 2

Secunderabad Cantonment: A 'Ashwamedha Gayatri Maha Yagnam' is being conducted in Malla Reddy Women's Engineering College, Maisammaguda, Medchal district, from January 2 to 5 with the aim of driving away atmospheric pollution to make the country strong and efficient.

This was stated here on Friday by Gayatri Parivaram Trust representative and organiser of the Yagnam Dr Brij Mohan Goud, while speaking to media at Swargadamam Nagar in Old Bowenpally division of Kukatpally constituency.

Dr Goud stated that State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, several State ministers, MPs and devotees from across the country would be participating in the yagnam, which would benefit people of all castes and classes. A Vishwagayatri Pariwar Maha Sammelan would also be organised during the four days, said M Raghavendra Rao.

Another organiser Vani Ranga Rao disclosed that the event was a confluence of three types of Maha Yagnam, Naramedham, Sarvamedham and Goyagnam. She appealed to people to attend in large number to make the event a grand success.