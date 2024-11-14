Live
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Celebrates Children's Day at Gaut Hill Street School
Secunderabad: On the occasion of Children's Day, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh joined the celebrations at Gaut Hill Street School in Regimental. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Jawahar Lal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who was affectionately known as Chacha Nehru due to his fondness for children.
During his address, MLA Sriganesh highlighted the commitment of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his government to the welfare and development of children in the state. He stated that the Chief Minister is dedicated to enhancing the educational system of schools and aims to ensure that children excel not only academically but also in sports.
"Children in the schools of the Cantonment Constituency are expected to shine both in studies and sports," Sriganesh asserted, promising his support in any way necessary to help students achieve their goals.
He emphasized the importance of education in securing a bright future for the children, encouraging them to aspire for greatness and to make their parents, teachers, and community proud. Teachers were also urged to focus on nurturing not just educated students, but good citizens who contribute positively to society.
The event was attended by several Congress party leaders, including Santosh Yadav, Gauri Shankar, RD Nagesh Yadav, Nagesh Yadav, Babu Rao, and Narasimha, who joined MLA Sriganesh in celebrating the significance of Children's Day.