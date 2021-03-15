Secunderabad: Cantonment residents start social media battle to reopen roads

Secunderabad: Standing against the inconvenience caused by closed roads, residents of north-eastern colonies of Secunderabad launched a 158-day campaign on Twitter.

The campaign aims to expose all the details of 21 public roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) of the 25 roads that are closed by the Local Military Authority (LMA).

Despite clear orders from the Army headquarters to reopen all the roads, they still remain closed causing immense inconvenience, fumed the residents.

The campaign began on March 9, in which the residents of north-eastern colonies are taking one road of the 21 roads every day and then post it on their social media page.

"Even though the nation celebrates its 75th Independence, civilians of SCB are still struggling to use roads. We wish that this campaign of ours would receive some response from the Ministry of Defence (MoD)," said Chandar Shekar, secretary, Federation of North Eastern Colonies.

"We request both the MoD and the State government to have a comprehensive discussion on the matter, as closing the roads, despite government notice to reopen them, is illegal," claimed Y Mohan, a resident of the colonies.

Raja Shekar Reddy, another resident, wants the MoD and the Central government, SCB and the State government to intervene. He demanded that the local LMA to solve this issue, as civilians are in trouble.

"When public is suffering it is the duty of the government to take action," said Ch Simhadri, fuming at the ignorant attitude of the government.