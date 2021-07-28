Secunderabad: General health services in Gandhi Hospital from Aug 3

Secunderabad: Gandhi Hospital will provide general health services to patients from August 3.

According to the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr Raja Rao, the government had decided to resume non-Covid services at the hospital as the positive cases are declining in the State.

The Superintendent said that the Covid treatment will also continue in the hospital with all other services.

2nd and 3rd Floors of the building will be exclusive for Covid patients while the 4th floor has allocated for Covid-Mucormycosis patients rest of the wards will be utilized for general treatment.

All the HoDs were requested to allot 40per cent of the faculty for Covid services and 60 per cent for Non-Covid General.