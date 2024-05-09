Naidu can’t see a smile on poor man’s face: YSRCP

Kondapi (Prakasam district) : YSRCP MLA candidate for Kondapi and minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh alleged that the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t like the smile on the faces of the poor people.

Campaigning in Karumanchi village on Wednesday, Dr Suresh said that the TDP chief insulted the volunteers first, then made his men complain about them and obstructed the distribution of the welfare pensions through them.

He said that due to this action of the TDP, the poor and old-aged, widowed and physically challenged people, who used to get their pensions at doorstep on the first day of every month, suffered a lot for the last two months.



He said that not satisfied with blocking the pension distribution, now the TDP leaders have stopped the distribution of benefits under other welfare schemes and programmes too. He said that Chandrababu Naidu does not like the poor people receiving benefits from the government, and they shouldn’t receive housing plots or construct a house to live in.

He said that the people are observing the harassment of TDP leaders on the poor people, and ar ready to teach them a lesson. He said that the people are now committed to re-electing the YSRCP government and continuing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister for the state.