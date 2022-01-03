Secunderabad: Night curbs back on Cantonment roads

Secunderabad: Once again, the Local Military Authority (LMA) has re-imposed night restrictions without any notice at Golf Course Roads from 10 pm to 6 am. This has once again created panic keeping in mind the current pandemic situation. It will cause inconvenience to lakhs of commuters plying from Rajiv Rahadari, Yapral, Kowkoor, Balaji Nagar and adjoining areas. A few netizens have raised the issue on Twitter and requested the concerned officials to re-open the roads.

The locals pointed out that the concerned officials are planning to re-christen the Cantonment Roads, despite opening 21 roads that have been closed in the Secunderabad Cantonment. Once again, LMA has restricted the entry in a few roads. This has affected people of all walks of life, specially in the midst of the raging pandemic.

Chandra Shekar, Secretary, Federation of North Eastern Colonies, Secunderabad, said, "We are fed up of false promises made by the concerned officials. Now the Ministry of Defence has planned re-naming of the British roads. Our main concern is that we locals are not bothered about re-naming the roads. The main concern is that access to roads that we have lost should be re-opened. Once again from Saturday night, the LMA has imposed road restrictions suddenly at all Golf Course Roads. As during the medical emergency, there should be no such restrictions. Last year we faced a lot of problems, as always, without any notice the LMA imposed restrictions on the Cantonment Roads and the locals become victims."

Ramesh of Yapral stated that "first of all we are suffering due to road closures once again. The LMA has restricted the entry to Golf Course Roads, if there is any emergency then how will be reaching the destination after 10 pm. They have silently started these restrictions without any notice".

A local resident said, "It is very disappointing that the main issue of closed roads has been sidestepped. The concerned officials have planned to re-name the roads. With the closure of 21 roads, we are facing hardship once again. The road restrictions will be affecting the public who are face severe inconvenience, like being forced to take long routes due to road closure, escalating fuel costs. In emergency time it is a problem; it is also economically affecting."