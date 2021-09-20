Secunderabad: Parents raise voice against non-issue of TC by private schools

Secunderabad: Following financial implications of the Covid pandemic, many students are shifting from private schools to government institutions, but the managements are allegedly declining to give the Transfer Certificate (TC).

A few parents of Rasooplura have raised their voice against this violation and submitted a representation to Hyderabad Collector L Sharman. They requested him to instruct the private schools to issue TCs to those willing to move to government institutions.

The parents alleged that the private managements were not issuing TCs to their wards, who are willing to move to government schools, as they were unable to pay fee because of Covid.

"I lost my job due to Covid last year. I tried to explain my situation to the school management and requested it to reduce the fee as children weren't using any of their resources. I have planned to shift my daughter, who is studying in IX class to a government school, but the school declined to give TC, demanding money. We submitted the representation to the collector through WhatsApp, requesting him to instruct the schools to issue TCs immediately without demanding money," said Srinivas Rao, a parent.

Said Shaik Nayeem, another parent, "many poor families which were financially affected are unable to meet the fee demands. The private school managements are not understanding their plight. The schools are leaving no stone unturned to fleece parents and also not issuing TCs.

The managements are turning a Nelson's eye to the court order not to collect other than tuition fee, but all, in flagrant violation of the order, are collecting more. The managements are least bothered about the plight of parents during Covid."

MD Khaleel, another parent, pointed out, "the schools are deliberately not updating the drop-box of students who are willing to leave. The managements are demanding money for doing so. My daughter studied in a private school in Secunderabad. Many times I requested the school to issue TC, as government school officials are asking.