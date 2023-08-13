Secunderabad: Passing-out parade of Pioneer batch held

Secunderabad : The basic and advance military training for newly inducted Agniveers batch serial II was successfully completed here at the prestigious Army Ordnance Corps Centre, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The military training of 232 Agniveers had begun on March-13 under the Agnipath scheme launched on Jun 14, 2022, by the Ministry of Defence. During the rigorous training, the Agniveers were made to undergo a curriculum of 24 weeks designed meticulously to achieve the desired national aim. The new generation of soldiers has exhibited exceptional dedication, discipline, and physical prowess and will result in outstanding warriors in days to come. The traditional Passing out Parade (POP) was held at AOC Centre Parade Ground which witnessed an impressive display of precision and camaraderie. During the momentous occasion, these brave soldiers took oath and officially joined the ranks of the Army Ordnance Corps.

The grand event was reviewed by Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre and other military officials, along with proud family members of Agniveers who were commended for their unwavering dedication and impressive achievements throughout their training period. The Reviewing Officer also complimented the highly competent instructors of AOC Centre for their tireless efforts in shaping the Agniveers into trained soldiers and for presenting an excellent show of parade full of Josh, courage and camaraderie.