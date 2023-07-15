Secunderabad Railway Station gets buggy carts to ferry passengers to platforms

Hyderabad: Passengers lugging their heavy luggage from one platform to another is a common sight at Secunderabad Railway Station. To ease this hassle, the South Central Railway, in association with Raagnaai Ads, launched Tejo Bharath carts buggy service at the station on Friday.

According to officials, the battery-operated Tejo Bharath cartswill transport passengers along with their luggage not exceeding 40 kgs within the premises of the railway station.

The carts will be available for passengers at the main entrance on both, platform number 1 and 10. Passengers can book the service with a fee of Rs 50 per passenger at the ticket booking or enquiry counters at the station. The service will be available on a first come first serve basis and the passenger has to report at the Buggy cart point at least 45 minutes ahead of the train departure time. The carts are manned by a professionally trained crew to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. Passengers can make further inquiries about the service on 7799910824.

Our endeavor is to facilitate seamless transport of passengers with their luggage and ensure they reach the right platform in time at a very nominal fee. It is the trauma that elderly persons, pregnant ladies, specially-abled passengers, endure to reach their respective platforms, that spurred us to look for a solution, the buggy cart service is a boon for such passengers and will enormously convenience them. This amenity places Secunderabad station on par with the best railway stations anywhere, said Pavan Kumar TSK, Director, Raagnaai Ads.