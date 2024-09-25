Secunderabad Railway Station goes in for eco-friendly innovations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has set up new standards of eco-friendly innovation, including water recycling sewage treatment plant, a material recovery facility, and a few more innovations at Secunderabad Railway Stations.

According to SCR officials, a division of SCR has undertaken several initiatives to enhance cleanliness and sustainability at Secunderabad Railway Station. The station has an average footfall of around two lakh passengers per day, and around 197 passenger trains are handled at the station per day by station workers while providing high-quality services to passengers. Some of the eco-friendly measures being undertaken at Secunderabad station include a 500 KLD capacity water recycling sewage treatment plant ensuring minimal wastage, supporting the station’s goal of zero water wastage.

Along with this, another innovation is the material recovery facility (waste segregation shed) that covers 26 square metres, ensuring efficient waste segregation. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that Secunderabad Railway Station is setting new standards for eco-friendly operations and modern cleanliness practices within the Indian Railways network. “These efforts align with broader national goals of sustainability and environmental responsibility, ensuring a cleaner and greener future for Indian railways and its passengers,” he said.