Secunderabad: SCR conducts review meeting on safety of passengers

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday conducted a review meeting on safety and freight loading of the Zone. Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, advised officials to continue the efforts and reinstate the normal speed of trains on the restored section so as to improve punctuality and ensure smooth running of trains.

In view of incessant rainfall still prevailing in southern parts of the country, he instructed the officials to be alert and enhance safety precautions in vulnerable sections by preparing safety action plans, especially during weather warnings to ensure the safety of passengers.

He also instructed the officials to be on high alert and maintain continuous liaison with State government authorities so that necessary arrangements can be made to tackle any situation.



Along with this, a meeting was held on Covid preparedness of the Zone in view of alert cautioned by the Government of India. Gajanan instructed the officials and staff to strictly follow the Covid protocols without any compromise at the railway premises and workplaces.