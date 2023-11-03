Secunderabad: Skill Training for families of Indian Army

Secunderabad : Chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation, of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Poonam Manocha, dedicated the Army Skill Training Centre (ASTC) at 1 EME Centre for Military Station on Thursday.

The skill development courses at ASTC are an initiative undertaken by 1 EME Centre in coordination with DIAV, AG’s branch of the Indian Army with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to impart various NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) certified courses to families of Indian Army Including Veer Naris.

The project was conceived and executed at the centre on a fast-track basis by creating a special infrastructure, consisting of training aids, theoretical and practical classrooms, an IT lab and necessary administrative facilities to provide seamless skill training to all the learners.

The visionary project under PMKVY 4.0 for imparting skill training to families and Veer Naris of Secunderabad Military Station is set to commence at 1 EME Centre under the aegis of Headquarters of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. The Indian Army and the Government of India will bear the cost of training and will enable the learner to obtain NSDC certificates on completion of 300 hours of training for respective courses.

This initiative will empower families and Veer Naris towards self-reliance, financial independence, jobs in all sectors, and Soft loans by banks to start their own firms, self-employment and IT Soft Skill Training. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Brigadier K Somashankar, Sena Medal, Station Commander and Deputy General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, many officers, JCOs and other ranks including Minty Suresh, Chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation, 1 EME Centre, ladies and families of Secunderabad Military Station.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre reiterated that the Government skill qualification under PMKVY 4.0 will enable the families of Army personnel for self-entrepreneurship and self-reliance in the days ahead.