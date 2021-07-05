Secunderabad: South Central Railway registers best freight loading

Secunderabad: Freight loading in the South Central Railway (SCR) has gained momentum during the first quarter of the current financial year (April-June).It has registered best loading figures on a par with pre-Covid levels.

Surpassing the target of 27.5 MTs set by the Railway Board, the SCR zone has recorded freight loading of 28.6 MTs, 55 per cent more when compared to the loading of 18.4 MTs recorded last year. This has been accompanied by 58 per cent increase in freight revenue (Rs. 2,468 crore) as well.

In spite of the impact of second wave of Covid, the zone continues to show positive momentum in the freight loading due to the relentless efforts of team SCR under the able guidance of General Manager Gajanan Mallya, according to a SCR release.

The traditional coal-loading has picked up and returned to normalcy. This is evident in the zone registering14.3 MTs during April-June 2021, 83 percent more than the previous year (7.8 MTs).

Container-loading registered 0.49 MTs in the current year,88 per cent higher than the previous year (0.26 MTs), while cement loading registered 7.8 MTs, 73 percent more than the previous year (4.5 MTs).

The zone has given special emphasis on availability of wagons so that the supply is sharply met on a par with demand.

This is clearly visible in the increase of average wagons supplied in a day. During the current year, 4,830 wagons are being supplied in a day on an average, while 3,175 wagons per day were available during the last year.

The movement of freight trains is being given due importance. The average speed is being consistently maintained between 47 and 50 kmph.