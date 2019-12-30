Secunderabad: South Central Railway to increase regular night inspections

Secunderabad: SCR has decided to increase the regular night inspections to improve alertness in the working system so that there will be no gaps in safety of the train operations at railway stations," Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, pointed out at the review meeting on Safety and Punctuality of the Zone at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday. The General Manager released on the occasion the Safety Diary & Safety Calendar - 2020 of the Zone.

He called upon all the officials to carry out frequent checks so that there is less possibility of dereliction. He reviewed all the failures like loco failures, S&T failures, and signal failures that happened in the zone this year. He also instructed officials to closely monitor failures and prepare a detailed action plan to overcome the issues.

The officials should make a plan to improve loading & punctuality and achieve the railway board targets. He instructed the Divisions to balance the supply and demand situation in the freight loading sector to gain customer satisfaction.

KV Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Engineer, K Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager, G John Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Arun Kumar Jain, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, V.R. Mishra, Principal Chief Material Manager, Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Safety Officer, and other officials were present.