Secunderabad: South Central Railway to run special trains to clear Sankranthi rush

Secunderabad : In order to clear extra rush of passengers for Sankranthi festival, SCR would run 6 special trains will run between Secunderabad-Narasapur- Secunderabad. Train No. 82725 Secunderabad-Narasapur one way Suvidha special train will depart from Secunderabad at 18.00 hours on January, 10 and arrive in Narasapur at 04.30 hours on next day.

Train No. 07256 Secunderabad-Narasapur special train will depart from Secunderabad at 19.25 hours on January, 12 and 13 and arrive in Narasapur at 06.00 hours on next day. Train No. 82731 Secunderabad-Narasapur Suvidha special train would depart from Secunderabad at 19.25 hours on January 11 and arrive in Narasapur at 06.00 hours on next day.

Enroute this special train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Jn and Palakollu stations. This special train consist of 1 AC, AC-II tier, AC-III tier and sleeper class coaches.