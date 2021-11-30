Secunderabad: TSRTC to hold mega blood camp today

Secunderabad: The TSRTC along with Prahari Trust and Indian Red Cross Society will conduct a mega blood donation camp today at Jubilee Bus Station and other RTC depots and workshops between 9 am and 1 pm. The corporation will also offer free transportation to all the blood donors on their way back.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan will inaugurate the event.

A TSRTC senior official said, "TSRTC is organising this event as part of its social work. As per instruction of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, donors participating in the camp will be provided free return travel on RTC buses. We want the RTC staff and young people to volunteer and make this blood donation camp a grand success. This camp will benefit the Thalassemia and cancer patients, as these patients faced difficulty in accessing blood during the pandemic."