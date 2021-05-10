Secunderabad: Where there is a will there is a way says Covid Survivor Santosh Kumar

Secunderabad: Never get scared of Corona virus as soon as u get diagnosed, first isolate yourself than consult a doctor and always remember where there is a will there's a way to survive.

While unfortunately some have lost lives, many more have successfully combated and their number is much more hence do not lose hope says Santosh Kumar who battled for life in Yashoda Hospital for about a month.

Sharing his experience with The Hans India he said, "I was put in Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) where pulmonologists worked round the clock care. The condition there was pathetic. Due to the high level oxygen mask I could communicate with doctors only in sign language."

Despite all the efforts from 18 days his condition worsen following which the doctors decided to put him on ventilator. However, hearing his pleas the doctors did not put him on ventilator and within a few days he started recovering.

This journey, Santosh says had taught him never to lose hope. He said it was his strong will power and positive attitude that he would go back home soon helped him to win the battle.

Doctors are certainly next only to God. Their services particularly during this pandemic needs to be highly appreciated and we should salute them, said Santosh.