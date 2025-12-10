  1. Home
Security scare: Hoax bomb threat hits Hyderabad's key govt buildings

  10 Dec 2025 9:02 AM IST
Security scare: Hoax bomb threat hits Hyderabad’s key govt buildings
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police swung into action on Monday after both Lok Bhavan and Praja Bhavan received chilling bomb threat emails, sparking a high-stakes security sweep across the key government buildings in Somajiguda.

The threats originated from an email sender posing as "Vasuki Khan," warning of a plot to blow up the Governor's office at Lok Bhavan. A parallel alert simultaneously hit Praja Bhavan, formerly Pragati Bhavan, prompting Punjagutta police to deploy bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and anti-sabotage teams for exhaustive searches. After hours of combing the premises, authorities declared the incident a hoax as no explosives were found. Punjagutta police are now hunting the sender, probing the email's origins amid rising hoax threats targeting Hyderabad's high-profile sites.

