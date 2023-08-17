  • Menu
Senior journalist passes away, KCR condoles
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Senior Journalist, Editor CHVM Krishna Rao. KCR remembered Krishna Rao's services as a senior journalist with progressive thoughts.

Krishna Rao was admitted to a hospital with Cancer ailment and undergoing treatment. His health condition deteriorated due to complications in the morning.

Krishna Rao served as Bureau chief and Resident Editor for two English news dailies. Before that, he worked for different Telugu Dailies.

The CM said the departed journalist's writings, analysis, and continued TV debates with deep insight and in the interest of people are thought-provoking.

The Chief Minister said the passing away of Krishna Rao, who served as scribe honestly for more than four decades, is a big loss to the Journalism field. The CM conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. KCR prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

