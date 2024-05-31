Google Adds Message Editing and More in Latest Android Update

Google is enhancing Android with seven new features across various services and devices. One of the most notable updates is the ability to edit messages in Google Messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. To edit a sent RCS message, users need to tap and hold the message, then select the pencil icon at the top of the screen. This long-awaited feature, first hinted at in last year's app code, starts rolling out today for devices running Android 8 and newer. Similar capabilities are already present in competing messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage.



In addition to message editing, Google has introduced improvements to instant hotspot functionality. Soon, users will be able to connect their Android tablets or Chromebooks to their phone's hotspot with a single tap, bypassing the need for a password. Furthermore, users can switch between connected devices, such as phones, tablets, or web browsers, during Google Meet calls by tapping the Cast icon. These features are scheduled to roll out to Android devices running Android 11 and later starting June 10th.

The new Google Home Favorites widget is now available in public preview. This widget allows users to quickly access and control their most frequently used smart home devices directly from the home screen of their Android phones. Additionally, smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or later will now support the Google Home Favorites tile. Wear OS devices also gain a new feature: a PayPal payment option in Google Wallet for users in the US and Germany.

Gboard's Emoji Kitchen is expanding with new sticker combinations, providing users with even more fun ways to express themselves. These new stickers will be available starting June 10th.

Moreover, digital car key support is being broadened to include more vehicle models. The latest update will cover certain Mini, Mercedes-Benz, and Polestar vehicles. Digital key functionality, which requires Android 12 or later, has already been available for Mini vehicles in the EU and started rolling out in the US on May 13th. Mercedes-Benz support will become available on June 10th, while Polestar support is expected to roll out between June 17th and 21st.

These updates collectively enhance the Android ecosystem, making devices more interconnected and convenient to use. As these features roll out, Android users can expect a more seamless and integrated experience across their devices.