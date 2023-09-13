September 17 important day for Telangana people: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister & BJP Telangana State president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said September 17 was an important day that the people of Telangana State will never forget.

Speaking to media persons at the State party headquarters here, Kishan Reddy said from 1724 to September 17, 1948, Hyderabad State was ruled by Asaf Jahis and Nizam rulers. He said there were many struggles and sacrifices against the Nizam's rule in the Hyderabad presidency. He said the Independence was achieved in the State on September 17 due to the courage of former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Reminding that there were 16 districts of Hyderabad State under the control of the Nizam, he said eight districts were related to today's Telangana. He alleged that the Nizam acted entirely as an agent of the King of the British and added that the Nizam had made a treaty with the British to protect his kingdom. He said the Nizam imported weapons from other countries. He said that From 1911 to September 17, 1940, the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan ruled the Hyderabad princely state. Reddy said that the nizam announced that the whole state of Hyderabad would be independent and decided to Islamize the area.

He alleged that the Nizam ruler conspired to prevent any movement in the Hyderabad state and added that He converted many Hindus to Islam. The union minister said that In many areas and villages, people voluntarily built towers to escape the Nizam's rule and added that They tried to protect themselves. “While some lost their lives fighting against the Razakars, others succumbed to the nizam's violent actions.

The tower in our native village, Thimmapuram in Kandukur mandal, is also a living testimony to the warriors who fought against the nizam's rule. There was fierce resistance from many quarters against the atrocities of the Razakars under the Nizam rule,” he said. He alleged that the nizam founded an organisation called Majlis Ittehad to destroy many temples, customs and ways of life. He said in 1948, QasimRazvi, a staunch Muslim fanatic, started a company of razakars and added that MIM party members participated in it.

“Members of the Majlis-e-Ittehadal and the Razakars, led by the hardlineQasimRazvi, committed genocide against Hindus. The farmers in the rural areas were made to work with labourers. Crops were looted. In many places, murders, rapes, gang rapes, attacks, forcible conversions were carried out. As a result, many people fled to places like Maharashtra and Karnataka in miserable conditions. More than 19 people were massacred in Parakala village by the razakars. In Byranpally, 120 people were brutally killed. The girls played bathukamma naked and committed cruel acts,” he claimed. He alleged that the Congress party and the Majlis conspired to make the history of September 17 disappear.

“In 1998, under the leadership of Advani, we held a public meeting of the BJP at Nizam's College ground and explained the history of the liberation of Hyderabad on September 17. Since 1998, the Bharatiya Janata Party has not only undertaken many struggles and protests but also hoisted the national flag to honour the freedom fighters. However, the Congress party, which did not hold the celebrations, has arrested several BJP workers,” he alleged. He asked CM KCR as to why the Telangana Liberation Day was not being celebrated officially?

“In 2007, KCR had questioned the then ruling Congress party for surrendering to the MIM and mortgaging the existence of Telangana and the self-respect of Telangana. So why is it not being officially conducted today? During the agitation, KCR said that he do not have the authority to celebrate the liberation day officially. Today, he id the MIM party’s slave. The car steering, the accelerator and the brakes are placed in the hands of the MIM party,” he alleged.