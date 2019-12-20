Serilingampally: Arekapudi Gandhi hands over CMRF cheques

Serilingampally: Local MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Thursday handed over CMRF cheques for Rs 1.93 lakh to the families of beneficiaries.

Addressing them, he said the State government was functioning with people's welfare as its motive, while describing CMRF assistance as a boon to poor coming to their rescue during distress times.

Those who received the cheques were: Ramanamma of Marthandnagar in Kondapur division, Shivayya of Mastannagar in Madhapur division, Radhakrishna of Gokul Plots in Madhapur division and Asif of Nandamurinagar of Hydernagar division . TRS Hydernagar division president Narne Srinivas Rao, party leaders Prasad, Srinivas Choudary and Ashraf were present.