SETWIN will expand services across state, says Vakiti Srihari

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports, Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari stated on Wednesday that the state’s public sector organisation SETWIN is taking all possible steps to expand its services across the state. On Wednesday, SETWIN Chairman N Giridhar Reddy, along with Managing Director K Venugopala Rao, joined the Minister for a visit to the Motigalli Training Centre, which operates under SETWIN’s aegis.

The Minister inquired about the courses offered at the centre, the training provided to unemployed youth, and the details of job fairs. SETWIN has decided to establish training centres in additional locations soon, further broadening its reach.

SETWIN, which continually adapts to advancements in the technology sector, is committed to providing quality training in highly sought-after vocational courses, such as refrigeration and air conditioning electrician, and diesel mechanic. By offering these programmes at the lowest possible fees, the organisation aims to create more employment opportunities for unemployed youth. Following his visit to the Motigalli Training Centre, the Minister proceeded to review programmes at SETWIN headquarters in Purani Haveli. SETWIN Accounts Officer Suresh Babu, Superintendent Radha Krishna, Training Incharge M Naveen Kumar, and Motigalli Training Centre Incharge Venkateshwarlu were also present on the occasion.